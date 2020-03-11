Reception to be held to attract volunteers for Medical Reserve Corps in wake of Corona Virus

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Citizens Corps Council, an umbrella organization for several volunteer organizations in Barnstable County, is hosting a reception to attract new volunteers to the Medical Reserve Corps. Recruitment of both clinical and non-clinical volunteers will boost emergency preparedness in light of the novel (new) coronavirus (2019-nCov) that has been declared a global health emergency and a national health emergency in the United States.

Whether it’s supporting emergency response after a natural disaster, assisting at a seasonal flu clinic, or helping promote community preparedness, MRC volunteers are needed to help make the community safer. Specific roles are based on the volunteer’s background, interests and skills, as well as the needs of the MRC and the community. Anyone who has an interest in helping, is over the age of 18, and who can successfully pass a background check, is encouraged to apply.

Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corps Director Diana Gaumond said: “Our community’s resilience is directly impacted by the MRC volunteers. We are looking for people who want to donate their time and expertise to prepare for and respond to emergencies, and we welcome anyone who is interested in helping in times of disasters and emergencies to support public health.”

Volunteer Reception Center – The event will be on March 14th from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Barnstable County Complex in the Innovation Conference Room at the One Cape Building on Route 6A in Barnstable.