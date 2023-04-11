Red Flag Warning for critical fire danger today

Red Flag Warning

URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

148 AM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF MASSACHUSETTS…

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…All of Massachusetts except for Nantucket and Martha`s Vineyard.

* TIMING…Tuesday from 10 am through 7 pm.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Between 15 and 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…Lower 60s for Barnstable County, and the upper 60s to mid 70s elsewhere.

* LIGHTNING…None.

* IMPACTS…Very dry conditions and gusty winds will result in potentially critical fire weather conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. Any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.