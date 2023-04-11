Red Flag Warning for critical fire danger today

Red Flag Warning
URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
148 AM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF MASSACHUSETTS…
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…All of Massachusetts except for Nantucket and Martha`s Vineyard.
* TIMING…Tuesday from 10 am through 7 pm.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Between 15 and 25 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…Lower 60s for Barnstable County, and the upper 60s to mid 70s elsewhere.
* LIGHTNING…None.
* IMPACTS…Very dry conditions and gusty winds will result in potentially critical fire weather conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. Any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.