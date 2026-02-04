Retired Dennis Police officer with 25 years of service passes away



DENNIS – From Dennis Police: Chief John Brady regrets to announce the passing of retired Police Officer Garvin Kelley, who passed away at home on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at the age of 67.

Officer Kelley was hired by the Dennis Police on September 12, 1988, and later graduated the Barnstable County Police Academy on December 12, 1988. During his career, he served in a number of specialty roles including: Truancy Officer, School Resource Officer, Juvenile Officer, Detective, Arson Investigator, Honor Guard member, Bike Patrol Officer, and Emergency Management Officer. During his career he received numerous commendations, some of which include Exceptional Investigative Award, multiple Service Awards, and the Life Saving Award, along with many letters of thanks and gratitude. Officer Kelley retired in 2013.

Garvin was always willing to help out, whether it was busy and he jumped in, or it was a stressful call and younger officers could look to him for guidance through his calm demeanor. He was always aware of the human side of the job, making sure fellow officers had a friend if they needed one, a joke to help break tension, or even just a pat on the back to help keep going. He lived in the community after he retired and was a friendly face to see while he was out and about. Garvin will surely be missed.

Visitation will be held at Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave South Yarmouth, MA on Saturday, February 7, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a prayer service at 1:00 PM.

Here is the link for Garvin’s obituary: https://www.hallettfuneralhome.com/obits/obits.php?id=1750&p=&search=