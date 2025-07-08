Retired Falmouth Fire Chief passes away

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: The Falmouth Fire Rescue Department regrets to announce the passing of Retired Fire Chief George W. Packish. Chief Packish joined the then Falmouth Fire Department on April 3, 1966. Rising through the ranks, he was appointed Chief of the Department on March 2, 1987. He served in that role until his retirement on February 21, 1997.

Chief Timothy R. Smith and the members of the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department extend our condolences to his family.

Visitation and Funeral are planned for Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Chapman Funerals and Cremations, 475 Main Street, Falmouth, followed by a mass at Saint Patrick’s Church, 511 Main Street, Falmouth. Burial to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery on Joint Base Cape Cod, in Bourne, Massachusetts