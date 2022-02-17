Video: Retirement, promotions at Harwich Fire



HARWICH – Harwich Fire Chief Dave Leblanc reports that effective at 8 AM on February 16, 2022, Captain Justyne Walorz has officially retired from the Harwich Fire Department after 22 years with Harwich and over 29 in the Fire Service. Chief Leblanc adds he was fortunate to work alongside Justyne throughout his career and they responded to one last fire together on Monday morning. Chief Leblanc says they will all miss her presence every day at the Department, and wish her a happy, healthy and long retirement.

On Thursday morning, Harwich Fire held a promotion ceremony:

