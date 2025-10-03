YARMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Yarmouth about 3:40 PM Friday. The crash happened on Route 28 by Captain Parker’s Pub. The motorcyclist was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which closed Route 28 in that area. Traffic delays were likely to persist for some time.
Rider airlifted after car vs motorcycle in Yarmouth
October 3, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
