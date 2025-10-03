You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rider airlifted after car vs motorcycle in Yarmouth

Rider airlifted after car vs motorcycle in Yarmouth

October 3, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

YARMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Yarmouth about 3:40 PM Friday. The crash happened on Route 28 by Captain Parker’s Pub. The motorcyclist was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which closed Route 28 in that area. Traffic delays were likely to persist for some time.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 