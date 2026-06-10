YARMOUTH – A horseback rider was injured after reportedly being thrown by the horse in Yarmouth. Rescuers were called late Wednesday morning to a wooded area near the Mattacheese Middle School off Higgins Crowell Road. Rescuers reached the scene by UTV and brought the victim to an ambulance for transport to Cape Cod Hospital.
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Rider injured after being thrown by horse in Yarmouth
June 10, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Yarmouth