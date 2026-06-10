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Rider injured after being thrown by horse in Yarmouth

June 10, 2026

YARMOUTH – A horseback rider was injured after reportedly being thrown by the horse in Yarmouth. Rescuers were called late Wednesday morning to a wooded area near the Mattacheese Middle School off Higgins Crowell Road. Rescuers reached the scene by UTV and brought the victim to an ambulance for transport to Cape Cod Hospital.

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