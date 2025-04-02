WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable and Sandwich rescuers were called to a reported dirt bike accident in the conservation area shortly after 5:30 PM. Rescuers had to reach the victim and use a stokes basket to get him to the ambulance. The injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Further details were not immediately available.
Rider taken to hospital after dirt bike accident in West Barnstable conservation area
April 1, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
