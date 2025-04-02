You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rider taken to hospital after dirt bike accident in West Barnstable conservation area

Rider taken to hospital after dirt bike accident in West Barnstable conservation area

April 1, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable and Sandwich rescuers were called to a reported dirt bike accident in the conservation area shortly after 5:30 PM. Rescuers had to reach the victim and use a stokes basket to get him to the ambulance. The injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Further details were not immediately available.

