Rip Current Advisory in effect Monday

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Rip Current Statement

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

446 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2026

…HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.