BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound just over the Sagamore Bridge about 6:10 AM Thursday. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle which ended up on its roof and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused significant delays for the morning commute.
Rollover crash just over the Sagamore Bridge snarls morning commute
February 12, 2026
