JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A two-vehicle crash caused one car to overturn. It happened just before noon at Turpentine and Lee Roads at Joint Base Cape Cod. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Rollover crash reported at Joint Base Cape Cod
May 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
