Rollover crash reported at Joint Base Cape Cod

May 18, 2024

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A two-vehicle crash caused one car to overturn. It happened just before noon at Turpentine and Lee Roads at Joint Base Cape Cod. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

