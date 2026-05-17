You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash reported on Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth

Rollover crash reported on Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth

May 17, 2026



YARMOUTH – A rollover crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth just after 3 PM Sunday. The incident was reported by the West Yarmouth Road overpass about a mile before the Union Street exit. Good Samaritans assisted the driver in getting out of the vehicle who was then evaluated my EMTs. A motorcyclist was also reportedly involved and was also evaluated at the scene. Traffic was heavily backed up approaching the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos courtesy of David Darakjy/CWN. If you seek breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 