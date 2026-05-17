Rollover crash reported on Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth





YARMOUTH – A rollover crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth just after 3 PM Sunday. The incident was reported by the West Yarmouth Road overpass about a mile before the Union Street exit. Good Samaritans assisted the driver in getting out of the vehicle who was then evaluated my EMTs. A motorcyclist was also reportedly involved and was also evaluated at the scene. Traffic was heavily backed up approaching the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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