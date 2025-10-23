You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rotary crash causes major delays for morning commute in Bourne

Rotary crash causes major delays for morning commute in Bourne

October 23, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A traffic crash at the Bourne Rotary near the State Police Barracks caused major delays for the morning commute. The collision happened just after 7 AM at the Sandwich Road side of the rotary. Firefighters had to extricate one person from their vehicle. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

