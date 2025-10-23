BOURNE – A traffic crash at the Bourne Rotary near the State Police Barracks caused major delays for the morning commute. The collision happened just after 7 AM at the Sandwich Road side of the rotary. Firefighters had to extricate one person from their vehicle. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Rotary crash causes major delays for morning commute in Bourne
October 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Town meeting passes multi-family housing district in Bourne for MBTA Communities Act
- Gift card donations sought for longtime Thanksgiving food drive
- Local schools receive investments in modern tech
- Latest estimates offer encouraging update for North Atlantic right whale numbers
- Cape and Coast Bank providing assistance to government shutdown-impacted residents
- Coast Guard suspends Coastal Buoy Modernization Plan
- Monomoy High athletics program recognized by Boston Globe
- New England Aquarium given $9M gift, largest in nonprofit’s history
- Local delegation asserts Canal Bridge project will go forward despite federal uncertainty
- New state regulation restricts waiving inspections of homes for sale
- Hundreds gather for veteran’s burial at MA National Cemetery
- Dennis voters to consider community restorations, housing, and childcare at Special Town Meeting
- Dennis sewer work impacting area around transfer station