WEST BARNSTABLE – A rollover crash shutdown a section of Route 149 Thursday morning. The crash happened about 7:15 AM on Prospect Street (Route 149) in West Barnstable. The driver was able to self-extricate and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The road was closed between the Race Lane roundabout and Osterville/West Barnstable Road. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Route 149 closed due to rollover crash
July 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
