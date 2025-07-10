You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Route 149 closed due to rollover crash

July 10, 2025

WEST BARNSTABLE – A rollover crash shutdown a section of Route 149 Thursday morning. The crash happened about 7:15 AM on Prospect Street (Route 149) in West Barnstable. The driver was able to self-extricate and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The road was closed between the Race Lane roundabout and Osterville/West Barnstable Road. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

