Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – A serious crash involving a motorcyclist around 1:30 PM Wednesday completely closed West Falmouth Highway (Route 28). Two ambulances were called to the scene on West Falmouth Highway (Route 28) in an area known is Wishing Moon Hill.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.