HARWICH – A section of Route 28 was closed after a traffic crash around 6:45 PM Tuesday. The collision happened on Route 28 just south of Kendrick Avenue and Pleasant Bay Road. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Route 28 in Harwich closed after traffic crash
October 7, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
