Route 28 in Harwich closed after traffic crash

October 7, 2025

HARWICH – A section of Route 28 was closed after a traffic crash around 6:45 PM Tuesday. The collision happened on Route 28 just south of Kendrick Avenue and Pleasant Bay Road. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

