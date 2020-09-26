Sad update: Missing man in West Tisbury found deceased

WEST TISBURY – West Tisbury Police report that on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at approximately 12:05 P.M. Mr. Adam Friedman was located. Mr. Friedman was found deceased, and his family has been notified. The case has been referred to the Massachusetts State Police Cape and Island Detective Unit. WTPD thanks all of those who assisted us in the search for Mr. Friedman and send their condolences to Mr. Friedman’s family and friends during this difficult time.