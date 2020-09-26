WEST TISBURY – West Tisbury Police report that on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at approximately 12:05 P.M. Mr. Adam Friedman was located. Mr. Friedman was found deceased, and his family has been notified. The case has been referred to the Massachusetts State Police Cape and Island Detective Unit. WTPD thanks all of those who assisted us in the search for Mr. Friedman and send their condolences to Mr. Friedman’s family and friends during this difficult time.
Sad update: Missing man in West Tisbury found deceased
September 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
