Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea

Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea

August 2, 2022


SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft the kids were on started getting carried out to sea. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
Photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

