SANDWICH – Firefighters responded to a basement fire at a local coffee shop shortly before 7 AM Thursday. Crews responded to the Greekl Caffeina Cape and were able to quickly get the fire under control. The business was closed at the time and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Sandwich firefighters respond to basement fire in coffee shop
November 6, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Commission invites the public to partake in bus transit survey
- Former CEO of Heritage Museums has died
- Cape leaders affirm their support for SNAP
- Coast Guard safety class fulfills requirements of new MA boating law
- Sandy Neck Beach Park set to undergo next phase of sustainable renovations
- Nantucket approves short term rentals without restrictions
- Falmouth receives letter clarifying state agency’s views on site of proposed police station
- High winds could cause outages, ferry service interruptions Tuesday
- Bourne has banned sales of the drug Kratom
- Lawmakers want easier application process for Cape towns seeking Seasonal Communities Designation
- Ruling made to keep funding SNAP past November 1st deadline
- Lobster population falls off New England, leading regulators to declare overfishing
- Paving work to begin Monday on Ocean Street