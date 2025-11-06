You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich firefighters respond to basement fire in coffee shop

Sandwich firefighters respond to basement fire in coffee shop

November 6, 2025

SANDWICH – Firefighters responded to a basement fire at a local coffee shop shortly before 7 AM Thursday. Crews responded to the Greekl Caffeina Cape and were able to quickly get the fire under control. The business was closed at the time and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 