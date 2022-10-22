You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich firefighters respond to kitchen fire

Sandwich firefighters respond to kitchen fire

October 22, 2022

SANDWICH – Firefighters responded to a reported kitchen fire on Indian Trail in Sandwich around noon Saturday. The homeowner has put most of the fire out when crews arrived. They checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread further. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

