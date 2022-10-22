SANDWICH – Firefighters responded to a reported kitchen fire on Indian Trail in Sandwich around noon Saturday. The homeowner has put most of the fire out when crews arrived. They checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread further. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Sandwich firefighters respond to kitchen fire
October 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Keating Endorses Galibois for DA
- US Heating Worries Mount Amid Growing Costs, Uncertainty
- YMCA Pool to Remain Closed Following Internal Investigation
- Steamship Authority Increasing Rates
- Sunday Journal – Cranberry Harvest Strong Despite Drought
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidate for Massachusetts 9th Congressional District Representative Bill Keating
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidate for Massachusetts 9th Congressional District Representative Jesse Brown
- Yarmouth Officials Expect Route 6A Delays Through May
- Orleans Voters Approve HVAC Upgrades for School
- FEMA Awards $33M to State for COVID Costs
- Outer Cape Towns Get Coastal Resiliency Funding
- Trash Bash Returns with New Matching Donor
- Brown Picks Up Endorsement From Gov. Baker