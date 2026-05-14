Sandwich man admits to stealing food and equipment items to operate seasonal business



PLYMOUTH – From U.S. Attorney Boston: The former Director of Plymouth Public Schools’ Food Services program pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to a long-running fraud scheme that began in 2014 in which he allegedly stole food and commercial kitchen equipment for use and sale at his private business, the “Snack Shack” on Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable, Mass.

Patrick Van Cott, 64, of Sandwich, Mass., pleaded guilty to one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and two counts of wire fraud. U.S. District Court Judge Julia E. Kobick scheduled sentencing for Aug. 19, 2026. Van Cott was charged in April 2026.

Van Cott was the Director of Food Services for the Plymouth Public Schools from 2003 until June 2025. Beginning in 2014, he also operated a seasonal business, the “Snack Shack,” on Sandy Neck Beach.

Van Cott admitted that, between 2014 and June 2025, he defrauded the Plymouth Public Schools by taking food and equipment purchased with funds, including U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funds, and using it to run the Snack Shack. The equipment Van Cott ordered with school funds included two $2,200 refrigerators; a $3,950 two-door freezer; two 12-inch hot plates; a 24-inch griddle; a chargrill; a fryolator; shelving; a sandwich prep table; a convection oven; and hanging chalk boards. In addition, every summer starting in approximately 2014, Van Cott collected condiments, diced chicken, hot dogs, cooking oil, snacks, paper goods, coffee, food products and other miscellaneous items paid for by the Plymouth Public Schools or supplied by the USDA, then used and sold those items at the Snack Shack. Additionally, once or twice per week every summer starting in 2014, Van Cott directed Plymouth Public Schools cafeteria workers to slice at least nine pounds of deli turkey and 4.5 pounds of deli ham which he then sold at the Snack Shack. Van Cott also ordered over $3,000 in premium burger patties with school funds, which he intended to and did sell in menu items at the Snack Shack.

The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is a federally assisted program administered on the federal level by the USDA that provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to public school children. In Massachusetts, meals for all students are free, and schools are reimbursed for meals through a combination of USDA funds and state funds.

The charge of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; and Charmeka Parker, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Office of Inspector General, Northeast Region made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Plymouth Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina E. Barclay of the Public Corruption & Special Prosecutions Unit is prosecuting the case.