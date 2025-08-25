SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: A Sandwich man is facing charges of B&E Daytime, Motor Vehicle for Felony, Larceny over $1,200, and Larceny under $1,200 after stealing over $2,500 worth of tools and keys to a vehicle.
On August 25, 2025, the police received a call for tools that were just stolen from a construction van. While officers were enroute to this call, a separate call came in where someone reported keys were stolen from their work van at a separate location. Officers quickly started their investigation by getting both a description of the individual as well as the vehicle they were driving. Their investigation revealed, John Catalano of Sandwich stole a large amount of tools from a construction vehicle. Catalano then went to a separate parking lot and removed keys from a door to a vehicle before driving away. A short time later, Catalano was located. He was arrested and charged with B&E Daytime, Motor vehicle for Felony, Larceny over $1,200, and Larceny under $1,200. The detective unit obtained a search warrant to Catalano’s vehicle and as a result, all of the stolen tools were recovered and returned to the owner.
Catalano was arraigned at the Barnstable District Court and released.
Sandwich man charged with stealing tool, car keys
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
