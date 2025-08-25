Sandwich man charged with stealing tool, car keys

SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: A Sandwich man is facing charges of B&E Daytime, Motor Vehicle for Felony, Larceny over $1,200, and Larceny under $1,200 after stealing over $2,500 worth of tools and keys to a vehicle.

On August 25, 2025, the police received a call for tools that were just stolen from a construction van. While officers were enroute to this call, a separate call came in where someone reported keys were stolen from their work van at a separate location. Officers quickly started their investigation by getting both a description of the individual as well as the vehicle they were driving. Their investigation revealed, John Catalano of Sandwich stole a large amount of tools from a construction vehicle. Catalano then went to a separate parking lot and removed keys from a door to a vehicle before driving away. A short time later, Catalano was located. He was arrested and charged with B&E Daytime, Motor vehicle for Felony, Larceny over $1,200, and Larceny under $1,200. The detective unit obtained a search warrant to Catalano’s vehicle and as a result, all of the stolen tools were recovered and returned to the owner.

Catalano was arraigned at the Barnstable District Court and released.