SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: On Wednesday, Officer Timothy Condon, center, was promoted to Sergeant. Sgt. Condon has been with the department since 2016 and has served as a field training officer, crash reconstructionist and ATV officer. Sgt. Condon will be assigned to the midnight shift. Congrats Sergeant!
Sandwich officer promoted to Sergeant
February 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
