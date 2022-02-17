You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich officer promoted to Sergeant

Sandwich officer promoted to Sergeant

February 17, 2022


SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: On Wednesday, Officer Timothy Condon, center, was promoted to Sergeant. Sgt. Condon has been with the department since 2016 and has served as a field training officer, crash reconstructionist and ATV officer. Sgt. Condon will be assigned to the midnight shift. Congrats Sergeant!

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 