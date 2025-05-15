Sandwich officer taken to hospital after crash causes cruiser to overturn



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: The Sandwich Police Department is investigating an accident involving a Sandwich Police cruiser roll over.

At approximately 9:15 AM, a Sandwich Police cruiser was responding with lights and sirens to a reported overdose in East Sandwich. While passing through the intersection of Cotuit Road and Quaker Meeting House Road, a vehicle struck the Sandwich Police cruiser causing it to roll over.

The Sandwich Fire Department responded and extricated the officer from the cruiser. The officer was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The operator of the vehicle involved was evaluated by the fire department with no injuries and was not transported.

Crash Reconstruction and Barnstable County CIO responded. The crash remains under investigation.

Quaker Meeting House northbound, to Cotuit Road will be temporarily closed while the crash reconstruction is performed. Please seek alternative routes.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN



