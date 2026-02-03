You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Police announce new officer assignments

Sandwich Police announce new officer assignments

February 3, 2026


SANDWICHFrom Sandwich Police: Monday morning, we recognized officers stepping into new assignments within the Sandwich Police Department. Congratulations to Detective Heather Huska, Detective Matthew Noonan, and School Resource Officer Daniel Halloran. We wish them continued success in their new roles!

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 