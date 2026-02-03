SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: Monday morning, we recognized officers stepping into new assignments within the Sandwich Police Department. Congratulations to Detective Heather Huska, Detective Matthew Noonan, and School Resource Officer Daniel Halloran. We wish them continued success in their new roles!
Sandwich Police announce new officer assignments
February 3, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
