SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: We are saddened to learn that retired Sandwich Police Sergeant Haskell “Hank” Hawkins passed away over the weekend in Florida. Sgt. Hawkins was a 30-year veteran of the Sandwich Police Department serving from 1967-1997. Sgt Hawkins will be missed. May he rest in peace.
Sandwich Police announce passing of long time Sergeant
September 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
