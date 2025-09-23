You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Police announce passing of long time Sergeant

September 23, 2025


SANDWICHFrom Sandwich Police: We are saddened to learn that retired Sandwich Police Sergeant Haskell “Hank” Hawkins passed away over the weekend in Florida. Sgt. Hawkins was a 30-year veteran of the Sandwich Police Department serving from 1967-1997. Sgt Hawkins will be missed. May he rest in peace.

