You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Police announce Sergeant promotion

Sandwich Police announce Sergeant promotion

October 4, 2025


SANDWICHFrom Sandwich Police: Friday, the Sandwich Police Department held a promotional swearing-in ceremony for Sergeant Gregory Jaroszuk. Sergeant Jaroszuk has dedicated the past 14 years to serving the Sandwich community. Prior to joining the Sandwich Police Department, he served with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. He is a graduate of the 53rd Municipal Police Officers’ Class (MPOC) at the Plymouth Police Academy and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Westfield State University. Sergeant Jaroszuk resides in Sandwich with his wife and two children.

Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Jaroszuk on his well-deserved promotion!

