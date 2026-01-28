Sandwich Police arrest two for armed robbery after Facebook Marketplace sale goes bad



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: The Sandwich Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred after a victim arranged an online transaction through Facebook Marketplace.

On January 14, 2026, a 22-year-old male victim from Sandwich reported that he was robbed outside his residence by two individuals. The victim stated he had arranged to sell two watches through Facebook Marketplace when the suspects robbed him. After the robbery, the suspects fled the area on foot and are believed to have entered a vehicle and left the area prior to police arrival.

Sandwich Police officers responded to the scene, interviewed the victim, and conducted a search of the immediate area with the assistance of a Mashpee Police Department K-9 unit.

Officer Marissa Mancini of the Sandwich Police Department took the initial report and was assisted by Detective Matt O’Brien and Detective Nate Reid. The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit also responded and assisted with the investigation.



As a result of the investigation, two suspects were identified: Broderick Simoneau, age 19, of Hyannis, and Alexander Vakalopoulos, age 22, of Centerville and Dennis. Arrest warrants were subsequently issued for both individuals.

With the assistance of the Barnstable Police Department, Simoneau was arrested on January 23, 2026. On January 27, 2026, the Dennis Police Department located and arrested Vakalopoulos. Both defendants are charged with Armed Robbery.

A coordinated effort between the Sandwich Police Department, Mashpee Police Department, Barnstable Police Department, Dennis Police Department, the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cape Cod Detective Network led to the successful arrest of both defendants.

The Sandwich Police Department reminds the public to use caution when conducting online transactions. Residents are encouraged to choose safe exchange locations, taking into consideration public settings and the time of day.