Sandwich Police arrest Vineyard man who allegedly broke into Forestdale home and stealing car



SANDWICH – On Monday, at approximately 5:15 PM, the Sandwich Police Department received a 911 call from a female reporting her home in Forestdale had been broken into by an unknown male. Officers responded to the area searching for the male and a short time later another 911 call was received from a female in Forestdale reporting her vehicle was stolen from her driveway.

A short time later officers were able to locate the vehicle abandoned in the area of Route 130 and the Fireman’s monument. While checking the immediate area, another 911 caller reported seeing the male in a neighborhood off Service Road.

Officers responded to the area and located the male, identified as 19-year-old, Jackson Wojnowksi of Vineyard Haven. Wojnowski was placed under arrest for Breaking and Entering, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Larceny from a Building, and Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle. Wojnowski was held on $10,000 cash bail and was due to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Tuesday.