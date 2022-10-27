You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Police awarded State Accreditation

Sandwich Police awarded State Accreditation

October 27, 2022

SANDWICH – On Wednesday, the Sandwich Police Department was awarded full State Accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission. The process has taken several years and is a huge accomplishment for the department and the town of Sandwich.

(Click image to enlarge)

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 