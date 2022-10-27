SANDWICH – On Wednesday, the Sandwich Police Department was awarded full State Accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission. The process has taken several years and is a huge accomplishment for the department and the town of Sandwich.
Sandwich Police awarded State Accreditation
October 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
