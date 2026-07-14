Sandwich Police hold promotion, recognition ceremony

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– From Sandwich Police: Friday was a day of celebration at the Sandwich Police Department!We honored the retirement of Detective Sergeant Murphy after 30 years of service to the Sandwich Police Department, including 19 years as Detective Sergeant. Throughout his career, Detective Sergeant Murphy served with both professionalism and integrity.

Later that day, we proudly recognized several members of the department for their promotions, new assignments, and outstanding service. Congratulations to our newly promoted sergeants, Sergeant Greg Jaroszuk, Sergeant Matt Noonan, and Sergeant Marc Petersen.

We also congratulate Sergeant Lauren Gilrein on her assignment as the department’s new Detective Sergeant and Officer Jake Curtin on his assignment as our new School Resource Officer.

In addition, Corporal Brian Bondarek was presented with the Outstanding Service Award in recognition of his work and dedication as the department’s Community Service Officer.

Please join us in congratulating all of these members of the Sandwich Police Department on their achievements and in wishing Detective Sergeant Murphy a happy and well-deserved retirement! See less