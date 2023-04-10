Sandwich Police investigating a series of break-ins in the Ridge Club and Southfield Estates neighborhoods



SANDWICH – Sandwich Police responded on Monday to a series of reported motor vehicle breaks in the Southfield Estates neighborhood. In each incident, the car window of the vehicle was smashed to take items of value that were left in the vehicle. Police are also investigating the possibility that a person made entry to a Ridge Club home through an unlocked door.

Sandwich Police are asking residents in the neighborhood to review their surveillance cameras to attempt to find footage of the suspect or suspects.

The Sandwich Police are reminding residents to be vigilant and lock all windows and doors. Please also remember to remove all items of value from your vehicles when going inside.

Any person with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sandwich Police at (508) 888-1212.