Sandwich Police issue statement about incident at Sandwich High School



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: A message from Police Chief Jason M. Keene and Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Joseph P. Maruszczak.

The Sandwich Police Department became aware of a situation involving a student at the Sandwich Middle High School.

The police department, working directly with school officials and the Cape and Island’s District Attorney’s Office, continue to investigate the occurrence. Appropriate actions have been taken to ensure the safety of students, staff and community members.

Due to the ages of all involved, further information cannot be released. The Sandwich School Department, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and the Sandwich Police Department are committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students in our community