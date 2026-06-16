Sandwich Police receive re-accreditation from State commission

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SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: The Sandwich Police Department has received Re-Accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.

This achievement reflects the Department’s ongoing commitment to professional excellence, accountability, transparency, and providing the highest level of service to our community. The accreditation process is a comprehensive review conducted by an independent assessment team to ensure that the Department meets and maintains established best practices in law enforcement.

Chief Keene, Deputy Chief Bound, Lieutenant Grigorenko, and Sergeant Gilrein attended the awards ceremony to accept this recognition.

We are proud of this accomplishment and remain dedicated to serving Sandwich with professionalism, integrity, and respect