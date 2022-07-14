You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Road closed at Sagamore Bridge due to police activity

Sandwich Road closed at Sagamore Bridge due to police activity

July 13, 2022

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – Sandwich Road is closed at the Bourne Bridge due to police activity after a horrific and tragic scene unfolded in front of drivers around 7:45 PM Wednesday. Despite motorists stopping and performing CPR on an individual that person was pronounced dead. Motorists should use the Scenic Highway as an alternate routes. The Sagamore Bridge itself is fully open.

