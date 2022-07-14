BOURNE – Sandwich Road is closed at the Bourne Bridge due to police activity after a horrific and tragic scene unfolded in front of drivers around 7:45 PM Wednesday. Despite motorists stopping and performing CPR on an individual that person was pronounced dead. Motorists should use the Scenic Highway as an alternate routes. The Sagamore Bridge itself is fully open.
Sandwich Road closed at Sagamore Bridge due to police activity
July 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
