Sandwich Road in Bourne closed after truck vs utility pole

BOURNE – A truck struck a utility pole in Bourne about 5:15 PM Sunday. The pole was snapped and wires brought down to the roadway. The driver was evaluated at the scene. Because of the downed wires, Sandwich Road was closed at the Mid-Cape Connector. 78 Eversource customers lost power and the traffic light at Sandwich Road and the Mid-Cape Connector was also knocked out. Further details were not immediately available.