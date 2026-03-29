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Sandwich Road in Bourne closed after truck vs utility pole

March 29, 2026

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – A truck struck a utility pole in Bourne about 5:15 PM Sunday. The pole was snapped and wires brought down to the roadway. The driver was evaluated at the scene. Because of the downed wires, Sandwich Road was closed at the Mid-Cape Connector. 78 Eversource customers lost power and the traffic light at Sandwich Road and the Mid-Cape Connector was also knocked out. Further details were not immediately available.

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