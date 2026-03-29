BOURNE – A truck struck a utility pole in Bourne about 5:15 PM Sunday. The pole was snapped and wires brought down to the roadway. The driver was evaluated at the scene. Because of the downed wires, Sandwich Road was closed at the Mid-Cape Connector. 78 Eversource customers lost power and the traffic light at Sandwich Road and the Mid-Cape Connector was also knocked out. Further details were not immediately available.
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Sandwich Road in Bourne closed after truck vs utility pole
March 29, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Bourne