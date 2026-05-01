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Sandwich Road in Bourne closed for hours after car vs pole crash

April 30, 2026



BOURNE – Due to a motor vehicle crash into a utility pole about 3:25 PM Thursday, Sandwich Road, in the area of #1015 (near Regency Drive) was reduced to one alternating traffic lane while a replacement utility pole was installed. The driver of the Subaru Ascent appeared to have escaped serious injuries. Motorists were advised to expect delays if traveling in the area during the repairs and be prepared to stop.
Material from Bourne Police used in this report; Photos by Bourne Police/CWN

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