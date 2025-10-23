Sandwich woman arrested in connection with alleged human sex trafficking case

– From Yarmouth Police: A month-long investigation led to the arrest of a Sandwich woman for exploiting and coordinating sexual acts for money.

While on patrol assigned to the evening shift in early September, Officer Jefferson Willis observed a vehicle pull up beside another vehicle in a grocery store parking lot. A female got out of one car and entered the other. After a few minutes, the interior light came on, and he noticed the windows were fogged over from steam. A short time later, the woman got out, adjusted her skirt, got back into the other car and left.

Based on these observations, Officer Willis stopped the car to investigate further. The driver, identified as Rina Hernandez-Alcantara, 38, of Sandwich, provided inconsistent information raising his suspicion that this may be a case of human trafficking. As the investigation continued, it became more apparent the woman from the passenger side of the car needed help.

Through a Spanish speaking interpreter, Officer Willis learned that Hernandez-Alcantara coordinated and transported the woman to numerous men to provide sexual acts for money through a series of arrangements, fake names, and WhatsApp transactions.

At the culmination of the investigation, with the assistance of local and regional partners, as well as the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, a warrant was issued for Hernandez-Alcantara’s arrest. Just before 4 PM Wednesday, October 22, Officer Willis conducted a traffic stop and took Hernandez-Alcantara into custody. Rina Hernandez-Alcantara was charged with Trafficking of a Person for Sexual Servitude and released on $500.00 bail. She was arraigned in Barnstable District Court Thursday morning.

This arrest emphasizes the Yarmouth Police Department’s commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals. The department urges anyone who suspects human trafficking to report it immediately. Your call could save a life.