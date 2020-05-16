Saturday news summary-water rescues, motorcycle accident

CAPE COD – Nice weekend weather appeared to have brought may people outside. Local rescuers were kept busy with several incidents Saturday afternoon. Dennis rescuers were called to West Dennis Beach for a possible Jet-Ski in distress. The vessel had apparently broken down. The occupants were assisted by Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources and were not injured. In Falmouth, a man reportedly fell out of a boat on Ashumet Pond. The victim was able to rescue himself and was evaluated for possible hypothermia. Later in the afternoon, a sailboat capsized off Seconset Island in Mashpee. Other boaters reached the scene and tried to assist the occupant of the vessel. Mashpee Fire responded with their rescue boat. The victim was evaluated for possible hypothermia.

Meanwhile, West Barnstable rescuers were called to Route 6A and Maple Street where a motorcycle reportedly went down avoiding stopped traffic. The operator was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.