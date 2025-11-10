You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / School in Marstons Mills evacuated after reports of an odor of gas

November 10, 2025

MARSTONS MILLS – Students at the Barnstable United Elementary School were evacuated shortly after 8 AM Monday after reports of an odor of natural gas. The students were kept in a safe area while firefighters investigated the source of the odor. No injuries were reported. About 8:45 AM the scene was declared safe and students were allow to reenter the building. Further details were not immediately available.

