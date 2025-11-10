MARSTONS MILLS – Students at the Barnstable United Elementary School were evacuated shortly after 8 AM Monday after reports of an odor of natural gas. The students were kept in a safe area while firefighters investigated the source of the odor. No injuries were reported. About 8:45 AM the scene was declared safe and students were allow to reenter the building. Further details were not immediately available.
School in Marstons Mills evacuated after reports of an odor of gas
November 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
