Search continues for missing man last seen in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Background: The Provincetown Police (MA) Department is assisting the Malden Police (MA) Department by seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bruce Crowley. Bruce was reported missing on 01-04-2023 after a New Year’s Eve weekend stay in Provincetown..

Crowley is described as a white male, age 56, about 5’ 8 inches tall, with hazel eyes and grey hair.

Crowley was last operating a 2011 Mini Cooper color grey with a Massachusetts license plate. This vehicle has been located by police in a parking lot in Provincetown.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Provincetown Police Department at 508-487-1212 or the Malden Police Department at 781-397-7171.

Update: 1/10/23-A family member contacted Cape Wide News to relate that he has actually been missing from his house in Malden since Dec. 28 and was last seen by an inn manager in Provincetown on December 30, but has been heard from since the family member added that the photo below with glasses and hazel eyes is closer to how Mr. Crowley looks.

Update: 1/25/23-Crowley’s family tells Cape Wide News that the case is now being investigated by the Cape & Islands Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and is ongoing and active.

