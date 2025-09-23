Search warrant leads to Falmouth man facing drug charges

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On September 23, 2025, at approximately 10:06 AM, the Falmouth Police Department, working in partnership with the Cape Cod DEA Task Force and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence on Homestead Lane following an investigation into narcotics distribution.

During the search, investigators recovered crack cocaine, ammunition, and additional items consistent with narcotics distribution.

As a result, John Wells III, 56, of Falmouth, was arrested and charged with:

-Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance (Subsequent Offense)

-Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card

Wells was booked at the Falmouth Police Department and will be be arraigned in Falmouth District Court.