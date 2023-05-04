Search warrant leads to three arrests and drug seizure in Hyannis



HYANNIS – On May 1, 2023, following a month’s long narcotics investigation, the Dennis Police Department, in conjunction with the Barnstable Police Department, DEA Cape Cod Resident Office Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Cape Cod Drug Task Force, and Cape Cod Regional SWAT team executed a search warrant at 154 Lafrance Avenue in Hyannis.

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 55 grams of fentanyl and 21 grams of Xanax bars. Additionally, just prior to the execution of the search warrant, Barnstable Police Detectives observed one of the residents, Robert “Bookie” Perry Jr., conduct a hand to hand deal outside the residence. Barnstable Police Detectives encountered Perry and a female party and recovered an additional 18 grams of fentanyl.

At the scene, Barnstable Police Detectives arrested Danielle Litchman while Detectives from the Dennis Police Department arrested Robert “Bookie” Perry Jr. and Stephen Sweeney. Sweeney and Perry Jr. were charged with the following offenses:

• Trafficking Fentanyl 36-100 grams

• Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

• Distribution of a Class E Drug

Perry Jr. will also be summoned to court by the Barnstable Police Department for an additional charge of Trafficking Fentanyl.

Perry Jr. and Sweeney were held without bail at the Dennis Police Department overnight and brought to court for arraignment on Tuesday, May 2nd.