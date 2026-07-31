Section of Main Street in Falmouth closed due to downed utility pole



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: ***ALERT*** Main Street between 419- 587 (between Nye and King Street) is currently closed to all through traffic due to a downed utility pole and wires. Emergency and utility crews are actively working on the scene to secure the area.

Eastbound Traffic: Vehicles traveling east on Main Street are being diverted south onto King Street, east onto Queen Street, and north onto Nye Road to bypass the closure and return to Main Street.

Westbound Traffic: Vehicles traveling west on Main Street are being diverted south onto Nye Road, west onto Queen Street, and north onto King Street to bypass the closure and return to Main Street.