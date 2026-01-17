You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Section of Route 28 in Dennis closed after car strikes utility pole

January 17, 2026

DENNIS – A section of Route 28 between Doric Avenue and School Street in Dennis was closed after a vehicle struck a utility pole. The crash happened about 8 AM near School Street. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Dennis Police are investigating the crash. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Further details were not immediately available.

