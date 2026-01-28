HARWICH – From Harwich Police: Due to a motor vehicle accident involving a downed utility pole and live electrical wires, Route 39 between Pleasant Bay Road and the Brewster Town line is currently closed.
Section of Route 39 in Harwich closed after car vs pole crash
January 28, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
