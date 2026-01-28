You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Section of Route 39 in Harwich closed after car vs pole crash

Section of Route 39 in Harwich closed after car vs pole crash

January 28, 2026

HARWICH – From Harwich Police: Due to a motor vehicle accident involving a downed utility pole and live electrical wires, Route 39 between Pleasant Bay Road and the Brewster Town line is currently closed.

