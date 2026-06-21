Video: Series of beach/water incidents keep local rescuers busy

A series of beach and water incidents kept local rescuers busy Sunday afternoon:



HARWICH – A vessel was reportedly taking on water in Allen Harbor around 3 PM. Harwich Fire and the Harbormaster were on hand with dewatering pumps while arrangements were made to haul out the vessel.



YARMOUTH – About 3 PM, A beachgoer was injured after reportedly being by an umbrella that got picked up by the stiff breeze. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

SANDWICH – Two adults and two children in kayaks were unable to return to shore off Salt Marsh Lane about 3:30 PM. The Sandwich Fire Boat was able to retrieve the individuals and bring them to shore.

COTUIT – Two people were thrown into the water after their boat capsized off Sampson’s Island about 3:30 PM. Fortunately both had personal floatation devices on. A Harbormaster vessel was able to assist the two.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN