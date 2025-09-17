You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Series of crashes snarl morning commute

Series of crashes snarl morning commute

September 17, 2025

A series of traffic crashed stalled the morning rush on Cape Cod.

WEST BARNSTABLE – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 westbound near Route 132. Several people were treated and released at the scene.

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN


DENNIS – A few minutes later a vehicle overturned on Route 6 eastbound near Route 134. Two people were treated and released.

BOURNE – About 9:15 AM. a traffic crash caused brief delays on the Bourne Bridge. No serious injuries were reported.

All of the crashes are being evaluated by Mass State Police.

