Serious crash closes section of Race Lane in Marstons Mills

February 25, 2022

MARSTONS MILLS – A serious crash closed a section of Race Lane in Marstons Mills Friday evening. A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole in front of 363 Race Lane shortly before 8:30 PM. The driver was seriously injured. Race Lane was closed between Willimantic Drive and Osterville/West Barnstable Road. The closure was expected to last some time while crash construction is conducted. Further details were not immediately available.

