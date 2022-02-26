MARSTONS MILLS – A serious crash closed a section of Race Lane in Marstons Mills Friday evening. A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole in front of 363 Race Lane shortly before 8:30 PM. The driver was seriously injured. Race Lane was closed between Willimantic Drive and Osterville/West Barnstable Road. The closure was expected to last some time while crash construction is conducted. Further details were not immediately available.
Serious crash closes section of Race Lane in Marstons Mills
February 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- CDC: Many Healthy Americans Can Take a Break from Masks
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable Looking to Residents to Help Plan Future
- Sunday Journal – The Bees of Cape Cod with Local Beekeeper Claire Desilets
- Sunday Journal – The Future of Electric Vehicles with AAA
- CDC to Significantly Ease Pandemic Mask Guidelines Friday
- New Study Highlights Speed in Saving Turtles from Entanglement
- EPA Welcomes New Northeast Regional Administrator
- Orleans Citizen of the Year Nominations Now Open
- AAA Urges Caution Amid Winter Conditions
- Biden Hits Russia with New Sanctions, Says Putin ‘Chose’ War
- U.S. Official: UN Expected to Vote on Resolution to Condemn Russia
- UPDATE: Russia Attacks Ukraine as Defiant Putin Warns US, NATO
- Harwich Budget Accounts for Changing Community