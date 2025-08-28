Serious crashes reported on Route 6 westbound near Route 149

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

WEST BARNSTABLE – A serious crash was reported on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly before 8:30 AM Thursday. The collision was at mile marker 65 near Route 149. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with under a trauma alert. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Morning commuter traffic was heavily backed up.

Adding to the delays. a second crash with injuries was reported in the traffic backup. One person reportedly suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.